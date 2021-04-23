Obituary Helen (Skippy) Loretta Lesage

84, wife of 65 yrs. to Albert P. Lesage, passed away January 31, 2021 in Parhump, NV surrounded by family. She is survived by son Andre' Daniel Lesage (Suzanne), daughter Lisa Lesage Maloney and widower son-in law Jay Vaccarelli (Lisa); sisters Florence Parsons (Charlie) and Barbara Butterfield (Gary); grandchildren Jason Vaccarelli (Katie), Jodi C Comunale (Fred), Jennifer Tracy (Bradley), Katie Lesage (Tony), Jona Maloney Jeffcoat, Julie Maloney, Samantha Maloney and Shannon Maloney (Tyler); numerous great grand-children (who lovingly called Helen "Nana the Great"); many nieces and nephews; long time family friends Ronnie and Nancy Gage and their children Mark, Brett and Casey (Mae), and best friend Ann Gibbs. She is predeceased by daughter Cheryl Ann Vaccarelli, brother Steven Smith, sister Toby Smith, and special family friend Ronald (RB) Barker.
Helen’s last job was at the Summerville, SC YMCA, where she retired at the age of 80 working full-time as a bookkeeper. Helen belonged to T.O.P.S., Toastmasters and the Moose Lodge. Helen loved taking art classes, rides in car, getting her nails done, going to the movies, vacationing and Christmas lights of which her husband Al made sure she always had plenty. She was much loved by many people over her years. From NY, to CT, SC and NV, it didn't matter where she lived she was the life of the party. No services are scheduled.