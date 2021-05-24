Obituary Helen Marie Messick

Helen Marie Messick, 87, widow of the late G N Messick of Summerville, SC, formerly of Murfreesboro, TN entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 20, 2021.
Mrs. Messick was born March 1, 1934 in Beech Grove, TN, a daughter of the late Allie Mai Fann and Dillard Armstrong. She enjoyed 60 years of marriage to G N Messick, and she owned and operated franchise Shoney's restaurants in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky. In later years they moved back to Murfreesboro, and eventually to Summerville, SC. Mrs. Messick was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She loved her family deeply and will be missed by all.
Mrs. Messick is survived by her 2 sons: Michael (Shirley) Messick of Murfreesboro, Dale (Alice) Messick of Summerville; 2 Grandsons: Shawn Messick of Summerville and Ken (Kandi) Messick of San Antonio, TX; 5 Great-grandchildren: Collier and Amber Messick of Summerville, Dylan Chapman and Ella and Ani Messick of San Antonio; a sister, Mary (Joel) Reed; a brother, Ronald (Brenda) Armstrong, and a special friend, Deborah Simmons. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Messick was preceded in death by her sisters Susie (Roy) McCray and Carrie Lou (Charles) Jones, her brothers Charlie (Janie) Armstrong and Albert Armstrong, and her granddaughter, Jennifer Messick.
The family would like to thank Lutheran Hospice for the care they provided Mrs. Helen for the past two years. Local arrangements by James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy., Charleston, SC 29407. (843) 766-1365.