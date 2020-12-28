Obituary Hayden Nathaniel Burbage

Hayden Nathaniel Burbage, 87, of Summerville, widower of Marguerite Burbage, went home to join his Heavenly Father and many loved ones on December 23, 2020. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Hayden was born August 1, 1933, in Summerville, SC. He is the son of Fred and Estelle Burbage. Hayden was the patriarch of a large family. He was like a father, grandfather, or brother to all of his nieces and nephews, and he made each one feel like they were his favorite. He loved to tell stories about his childhood in Summerville, and his stories were cherished. He was a member of Ridge Baptist Church which he loved. He often talked about his love for The Lord and his thankfulness to Him. He loved his family and friends with a passion. He loved his country and his Clemson Tigers! Hayden is survived by his nieces, Patsy Wilson of Walterboro, SC, Sylvia Logan of Greer, SC, Gloria Suggs (Michael) of Columbia, SC, Tammy Johnson (Brian) of Summerville, SC and Patsy Darbro of Haysville, KS; one nephew, Fred Burbage (Cheryl) of North Charleston, SC; 23 great nieces and nephews; 38 great great nieces and nephews; 5 great great great nieces and nephews; 2 special cousins, Vivian Bunch and Shirley Bunch; his dear friend, Dot Harmon; his caretaker and friend, Marcelle Driggers; his special friends, Reverend James and Amy Kelley and many, many more good friends. He was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife, Marguerite; five brothers, Walter Burbage, Frank Burbage, Willie Burbage, Thomas Burbage, and Marion Burbage and two sisters, Dorothy Burbage Lowman (Frank), and Alice Burbage. He will be so terribly missed, but we rest in the assurance that he is with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com.
