Obituary Harriet Genora Bessinger Hall

Harriet Genora Bessinger Hall, 71, of Summerville, wife of Donald Alan Hall, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Trident Medical Center.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 10 o'clock to 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485.
Flowers will be accepted.
Harriet was born on April 18, 1950 in Orangeburg, SC, daughter of the late Burness Eugene and Ida Caroline Wetherington Bessinger. She retired from Clemson University as a Secretary. She enjoyed traveling and camping. She was a great wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors in addition to her husband Donald of 50 years are: two sons: Jeremey Hall of Summerville and Mark Hall of Summerville; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two siblings: James Bessinger of Cottageville and Carol Ann Brow (Larry) of Johns Island; aunt, Agnes Wetherington Faircloth of Charleston; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two siblings: Susie Bessinger and Bernie Bessinger.
