Obituary Harold “Hal” Joseph Olson, Jr.

Harold “Hal” Joseph Olson, Jr.—loving husband, dad, and grandpa—passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 73 in South Carolina after a brief illness.
He was predeceased by his parents, Harold “Harry” Olson and Constance (Luperchio) Olson, and his sister Barbara Girard.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Susan (Blanchard) Olson; his daughter Bridget Wright, and her husband Jason, of Washington, DC; and his daughter Amanda Olson, and her fiancé Jason Geren, of Golden, CO. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Roland Blanchard, of Palo Alto, CA; and the grandchildren he adored, Abigail and Harrison “Harry” Wright of Washington, DC and many nieces and nephews.
Hal was born on August 1, 1946, in Worcester, MA, and lived in Auburn, MA, where he raised his family. He graduated from South High School in 1964 and the University of Massachusetts. He joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Vietnam. He spent his career as a certified public accountant (pocket protectors and all) and had his own office in Auburn for many years. He retired to Summerville, SC, in 2012.
Hal loved sports—both watching and playing them. His favorite teams were the Red Sox and Patriots. He was an avid golfer who loved teasing his golfing friends while on the course and enjoying the 19th hole. He enjoyed coaching his daughters’ sports in Auburn (never missing their games).
He loved traveling and taking road trips across the beautiful United States—“Go West young man, go West.” He was a jokester with a wicked sense of humor, and he loved to be silly with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in his remembrance may be made to the National Parks Conservation Association, npca.org.