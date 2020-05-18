Obituary Gregory M. Seltzer

Gregory M. Seltzer 70 of Summerville, South Carolina died Saturday May 9th 2020. He passed peacefully at home following a long battle with multiple sclerosis and short battle with cancer. A retired Navy veteran, Greg went on to work at the Citadel Military College, the Charleston Navel Shipyard, and Lowes of Summerville. He was an Eagle Scout and a Scout leader for his sons. A long time member of St John the Beloved Catholic Church of Summerville. He was extremely active in the Knights of Columbus Council 6629 and held the position of Grand Knight for two years.
He is predeceased by his youngest son Travis of Summerville. Surviving are his wife Barbara, sons Daniel of Summerville and Michael of Mt. Pleasant. Also surviving are brothers Christopher of Tampa, Florida, Damian of Wilson, North Carolina, Sheldon of Summerville, and Leo of Wilmington, North Carolina.
He was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren; Kamden and Tyler of Grand Saline, Texas (formally of Summerville), Sophia, Sullivan of Mt. Pleasant, and Nadia of Summerville.There are also many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center. A memorial mass will be held at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumpter Avenue, Summerville on Saturday May 23rd at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to one of the following charities:
St. John the Beloved Building Fund
28 Sumter Ave
Summerville, SC 29483
Knights of Columbus
P.O. Box 2747
Summerville, SC 29484-2747
Dorchester Paws
136 Four Paws Lane
Summerville, SC 29483