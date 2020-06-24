Obituary Gene Nelson Carson

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.