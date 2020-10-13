Obituary: Freeman

Chad Wesley Freeman, 49, and Andrea Bennett Freeman, 48, both of Summerville, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 along with Chad’s mother, Meredith Schmid Freeman.
Family and friends are invited to attend Mr. and Mrs. Freeman’s visitation along with his mother, Meredith Freeman, on 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road Summerville, SC 29485.
James A. Dyal Funeral Home requires facial coverings and social distancing.
Flowers will be accepted.
Chad was born on June 15, 1971, in Charlotte, North Carolina, son of Steven Arnold Freeman (Cathy Honeycutt) and the late, Meredith Schmid Freeman.
Andrea was born on Sept. 2, 1972 in Atlanta, Georgia, daughter of Robert Lee and Henrietta Barber Bennett of Summerville.
Chad and Andrea met in the band at Summerville High School.
As high schoolers, they showed their love by pranking each other.
Both continued their jokes with age, Chad loved to talk about “he played for the national championship in the band.”
Other than raising three incredible girls, Chad’s other greatest accomplishment was playing in the band at the 1990 Georgia Tech vs Virginia National Championship game.
Survivors in addition to Chad’s father, Steven and Andrea’s parents Robert and Henrietta are: four daughters: Hannah Grace Freeman, Kaitelynn Elaine Freeman, Meredith Mae Freeman and Ruth Anne Baggett all of Summerville; Chad’s sister, Missy Mae Feiser and her husband Rob Allen Feiser of Mt. Pleasant; Andrea’s brother, Robert Lee Bennett, Jr. and his wife Katherine Ann Bennett; and five nephews: Robert Michael Bennett, Ryan Lee Bennett both of Atlanta, Michael Hayes Tuttle, Chad Steven Tuttle, and Bobby Fred Feiser all of Mt. Pleasant.
