Obituary Francis Earl Horne

Francis Earl Horne, 68, of Summerville SC husband of Ann Mullinax Horne, passed away on Sunday, May 23rd in his home after an extended illness.
Earl was born in Union SC on July 13, 1952 to the late Charles B Horne and Cleo V. Horne. He was a 1974 graduate of the University of South Carolina and he remained a loyal Gamecock fan throughout his life.
He retired from Nationwide Insurance after a career as a claim adjustor. He will be remembered as one who loved life, his family, sports, a good beverage and his beloved dachshund Maddie. Earl was a “PaPa” who fiercely loved his beautiful granddaughters and was most proud of his son who provided him much joy throughout his life.
Earl is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Ann Mullinax Horne, son Jonathan E. Horne (Jen) of Myrtle Beach and granddaughters Carson and Ellie Horne. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth Horne (Jean), Sister-in-law Karen M. Hill and brother-in-law Steve Mullinax, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family wants to extend thanks to Homestead Hospice for the loving care that was provided to Earl, Ann and Jonathan during his illness. A special thanks to Rose, Lisa, Melissa, Donna and Tasha for the tender loving care given to Earl and to Chaplain David Prosser for the many comforting words during such a difficult time.
A memorial service is being planned and details will be announced at a later date.
