Obituary Frances Shealy Knight

Frances Shealy Knight, 96, wife of the late Percival Dean Knight, Sr., of Summerville, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
The family received friends on Monday morning, March 22, 2021 from 11 AM until 12:30 PM. Funeral Services were at St. Luke's Lutheran Church at 1 o'clock. Burial was in Summerville Cemetery.
Frances was born on January 3, 1925 in Chapin, South Carolina. She was the daughter of Lonnie and Inez Shealy. She was a lifelong educator, enjoyed gardening, and loved her family.
She is survived by her son, Percival Dean Knight, Jr. and his wife, Robin; her daughters, Lora K. Bishop, Gayla K. Stefani and Pamela Dean Knight Rowell; her grandchildren, Melissa B. Westbury and her husband, Travis, Rachel B. Page and her husband, Brad, Percival Drayton Knight and Regan Alexa Knight; and her great grandchildren, Kayla Westbury-Horne and her husband, Austin, Samuel Westbury, Mason Westbury, Reese Page and Drew Page. Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Percival Dean Knight, Sr.; her sons in law, Richard M. Rowell and Ted Bishop, as well as two sisters and one brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ARK of Summerville, American Cancer Society or Dorchester Paws.
