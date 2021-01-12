Obituary Ellen Ruth Wiley

Ellen Ruth Wiley, long-time resident of Summerville, passed away suddenly in Greenwood, SC on January 10, 2021.
Ellen was born in Summerville to the late Joseph J. Wiley, Jr. and Ellen Biggs Wiley. She was a 1966 graduate of Summerville High School, attended Vardell Hall, and graduated from the Baptist College at Charleston (Charleston Southern). She was formerly a substitute teacher in Dorchester District II. She was a member of Summerville Presbyterian Church. Before she moved to Greenwood, she was an active participant at the Senior Citizen Center.
Ellen is survived by her brothers: Jim and his wife, Corrie, of Hodges, SC, and Ed and his wife, Susan, of Moncks Corner. She is also survived by three nephews and their families: James Wiley of Helena, AL, Matthew Wiley of Greer, SC, and Christopher Wiley of Missouri. She adored her great-nephews and great-nieces, and they adored her.
A graveside service will be held at the White Church Cemetery on Dorchester Road on Saturday, January 16 at 1:30 pm. Please follow all CDC guidelines with attention to masking and social distancing. The family will greet friends after the service.
Memorials can be made in Ellen's memory to the Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S. Laurel Street, Summerville, SC 29483.
Blyth Funeral Home in Greenwood, SC and Dyal Funeral Home in Summerville are in charge of services.