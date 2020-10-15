Obituary: Elizabeth Allen Williams

Elizabeth Allen Williams was born on February 14, 1927 in Summerville, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Bertha Allen. Elizabeth passed away on October 9, 2020 unexpectedly. She was educated in Summerville public schools. She often talked about having to walk to school. In discussing her childhood, Elizabeth was never bitter. She maintained a positive, loving demeanor throughout her life.
On January 2, 1948, she was united in holy matrimony to Hector Lee Williams. After their marriage, Elizabeth and Hector moved to Miami, Florida. They lived in Miami for more than 20 years before moving back to Summerville and returning to their historic home on Simmons Avenue. Elizabeth loved Hector (“Baby”) and, sadly, Hector died in 2009, after 61 years of marriage.
Elizabeth was a loyal member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Summerville, serving as an Usher, a Missionary, and a member of United Methodist Women for many years. She was loved by her church family and had the title of Mother of Wesley United Methodist Church. In 2018, she was recognized as “Mother of the Year” and as “Unsung Hero” this year. Elizabeth always enjoyed getting together with her family and friends and reminiscing about old times. Her pleasant and outgoing personality made her a friend to all she met. She spent most of her life caring for others. Elizabeth was always encouraging and greeted everyone with a warm smile. She enjoyed fishing with Hector, traveling, and laughing. She would quickly jump in the car, on an airplane, or on a cruise ship with family members. She had a zest for life. Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Elizabeth is survived by her two children, James Allen (Jenett Allen, wife) and Deloris Turner; grandchildren, Stacey Horn, Zeneida Allen, Robert Anthony Turner, Deloris Elizabeth Turner, and Derrick Kenny Turner; great grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, James Williams and Ivey Carswell; five sisters-in-law, Mabell Bryant Williams, Katherine Williams, Louise Bryant Williams, Melveria Davis Williams, and Evelyn Williams Carswell. Her five siblings preceded her in death: Virginia Dickerson, Estelle Bowens, Viola Ellerbe, Elias Allen, and Anabelle Carter. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Elizabeth Allen Williams was laid to rest on October 17, 2020.