Obituary Elizabeth Allen Williams

Elizabeth Allen Williams was born on February 15,
1927 in Summerville, South Carolina. She was the daughter of
the late Daniel and Bertha Allen. Elizabeth
passed away on October 9, 2020 unexpectedly. She
was educated in Summerville public schools. She often
talked about having to walk to school. In discussing her
childhood, Elizabeth was never bitter. She maintained a
positive, loving demeanor throughout her life.
On January 2, 1948, she was united in holy matrimony to
Hector Lee Williams. After their marriage, Elizabeth and
Hector moved to Miami, Florida. They lived in Miami
for more than 20 years before moving back to Summer-
ville and returning to their historic home on Simmons Av-
enue. Elizabeth loved Hector (“Baby”) and, sadly, Hector
died in 2009, after 61 years of marriage.
Elizabeth was a loyal member of Wesley United Method-
ist Church in Summerville, serving as an Usher, a Mis-
sionary, and a member of United Methodist Women for
many years. She was loved by her church family and had
the title of Mother of Wesley United Methodist Church.
In 2018, she was recognized as “Mother of the Year” and
as “Unsung Hero” this year. Elizabeth always enjoyed
getting together with her family and friends and reminisc-
ing about old times. Her pleasant and outgoing personali-
ty made her a friend to all she met. She spent most of her
life caring for others. Elizabeth was always encouraging
and greeted everyone with a warm smile. She enjoyed
fishing with Hector, traveling, and laughing. She would
quickly jump in the car, on an airplane, or on a cruise ship
with family members. She had a zest for life. Elizabeth
was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and
friend.
Elizabeth is survived by her two children, James Allen
(Jenett Allen, wife) and Deloris Turner; grandchildren,
Stacey Horn, Zeneida Allen, Robert Anthony Turner, De-
loris Elizabeth Turner, and Derrick Kenny Turner; great
grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, James Williams and
Ivey Carswell; five sisters-in-law, Mabell Bryant Wil-
liams, Katherine Williams, Louise Bryant Williams, Mel-
veria Davis Williams, and Evelyn Williams Carswell.
Her five siblings preceded her in death: Virginia Dicker-
son, Estelle Bowens, Viola Ellerbe, Elias Allen, and Ana-
belle Carter. She is also survived by numerous nieces.