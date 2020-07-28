Obituary Dorothy Faye Helm

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 92F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.