Obituary Dorothy "Dotti" J. Bittner Roberts

Dorothy "Dotti" J. Bittner Roberts, 80, of Summerville, wife of Leonard M. Roberts, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Summerville Medical Center.
Dotti was born June 13, 1940 in Yellow Springs, OH, daughter of the late John Francis Bittner and Vivian Donna Spencer Bittner. Dotti was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She began her working career as an elementary teacher, moved on to a full-time mom and entrepreneur with her handmade Dotti Dolls business. She was actively involved in the St. Joseph Cathedral Choir in Columbus, OH, as well as enjoying singing and dancing with Vaudvillities. Moving to Summerville, she and Len quickly made many friends, enjoyed attending the Summerville Orchestra and became involved with her church,
St. John the Beloved Catholic Church. Dotti's spare time was spent creating a multitude of personalized quilts for family and friends and listening to Len's guitar playing. However, her favorite activity was spending time with Len, her kids, their spouses and all of her grandkids. Dotti was a wonderful wife, mother, "Nana" and friend to all. She will be loved and sorely missed by all who knew her.
Survivors, including her husband Leonard, children: Tom Buscemi, II (Karen) of Bloomingburg, OH, John Buscemi (Mohammed Alabbas) of Dayton, OH, Tony Buscemi (Megan) of Columbus, OH, Lisa Hilliker (Chad) of Loveland, OH and Kevin Roberts (Charnett); nine grandchildren: John Buscemi, II (Kayti), Annie Buscemi, Brooke Buscemi (Josh Thompson), Tara Buscemi, Jacob Hilliker (Mary Taylor), Ross Buscemi, Joe Hilliker, Ellie Hilliker and Violet Buscemi and one great grandchild: Kalen VanBourgondien; four sisters: Carolyn Dunn (Paul), Martha Anthony (Paul), Barb Moody (Dan) and Marilyn Bittner, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483 and the Summerville Orchestra, 118 W Richardson Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483.