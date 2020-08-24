Obituary Dorothy "Buttons" A. Johnston

Dorothy "Buttons" A. Johnston, 90, of Summerville, wife of the late Robert A. Johnston, Jr., passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at The Blakes @ Carnes Crossroads.
James A. Dyal Funeral Home requests that facial coverings and social distancing are required.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10 o'clock to 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11 o'clock in James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 111 Waring St., Summerville, SC 29483 or Stallsville United Methodist Church, 255 Stallsville Loop, Summerville, SC 29485.
Dorothy was born on December 17, 1929 in Worcester, MA, daughter of the late Alfred and Phyllis Williams. She was a member of Stallsville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, working at church, and helping with Meals on Wheels.
Survivors include: four children: David C. Johnston (Ginny) of Braselton, GA, Debra L. Gunnells (Michael) of Summerville, Andrew W. Johnston (Karen) of Clemson, and Sandra C. Burns (James Smith) of Summerville; seven grandchildren: David C. Johnston, Jonathan Gunnells (Erica), Tiffany Myers (Ryan), Kiera Johnston, Noah Johnston, Christopher Burns (Tonya), and Sean Burns (Megan); and five great grandchildren: Mason C. Johnston, Ian C. Johnston, R.J. Myers, Presley Myers, and Aerianna Burns.
