Obituary Dorothy Ann Van Meter

Dorothy Ann Van Meter, 83, of Summerville, SC, loving wife of Wavey Van Meter, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Visitation for family and friends was held Thursday afternoon, April 22, 2021 from 2 o'clock until 4 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to any food bank of your choice.
Dorothy was born August 14, 1937 in Dayton, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Elwood P. Bullock and Harriett Carr Bullock. She was the former owner of Van's Treasures Furniture Store in Summerville. She was also a former member of Summerville Baptist Church, Oakbrook Fellowship, and Miles Road Baptist Church. She loved to travel, especially out west to visit Colorado, New Mexico, and California.
Dorothy leaves behind her husband, Wavey Van Meter of Summerville, SC; daughters, Debra Wehmer (Michael) of Oviedo, FL and Pamela Vacher (Matthew) of Summerville, SC; sisters, Charlotte Ricketts of Choctaw, OK and Ellinor Warner of Eaton Rapids, MI; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by two sisters; and four brothers-in-law.
