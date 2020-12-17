Obituary Doris Inman

Doris Luprel (née: McRoberts) Inman finally reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Joseph Clinton Inman on December 14, 2020. She was the last surviving child of James Henry and Agnes (Martin) McRoberts; she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Inman, daughter, Margaret Lou Inman and her 11 siblings. She was born on August 4, 1928 in Daviess County, Indiana. Doris married Joe on January 1, 1947; they were married 53 years.
She is survived by her 3 children, John Clinton (Teresa) Inman of the home in Bloomfield, IN, Jennifer Jo Inman (Frank) Little of Bean Station, TN and Michael J. (Sue Ellen) Inman of Lynchburg, VA.; granddaughters, Kathy Eager Schumpert, Shannon Inman-Ruanto, Laura Inman Sumpter, Erin Inman Little Mitchell and Jane Inman Stormer; and grandsons, Jonathan Michael Eager, Frank Clinton Little and Andrew McRoberts Little; ten great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; all who feel a unique fortune to have lived with this truly remarkable woman.
Doris was a member of the Odon Eastern Star and was a past member of the American Society of Quality and the White River Valley Antique Association. She was a long-time member of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Bloomfield where she enjoyed being active with the church community.
She grew up on a farm in Odon where she attended Odon High School. It was there that she and her cheerleading squad earned the first letter jackets ever awarded. Having grown up during the Great Depression, the lessons of self-reliance followed her into her retirement years as she moved back to the farm to enjoy her bountiful gardens and raise her prized Buff Orpington hens for their fresh eggs.
Doris was a full-time mother of four, an owner and operator of a gas station/general store while working at the Crane Naval Ammunition Depot. In 1964 she and Joe moved the family to Summerville, South Carolina to work at the Polaris Missile Facility in Charleston. There she worked in various capacities including serving as executive assistant to the commanding officer and she rose to the position of supervisor of the calibration laboratory but could never really discuss with her children exactly what she did at work.
Her favorite hobbies were refinishing antiques, antique hunting with her good friend Thelma O'Donnell, canning vegetables from her garden, sewing clothing for her children, especially taffeta Easter dresses for her girls, art/drawing as well as a framing business she and Joe ran. At age 47, Doris received her bachelor's degree in Art from the Baptist College of Charleston (now known as Charleston Southern University) where she graduated magna cum laude all while working full time. She mastered two- and three-dimensional art including oil, pastel, pottery and sculpture to name a few. Her family retains much of her treasured artwork.
Doris inspired her children to achieve their goals and pursue their interests. She gifted them with the love of reading, a keen interest in the sciences and art, a devotion to family and a sense of responsibility for each other. She shared her knowledge of nature whether it was learning about the sting of a Saddleback Caterpillar or how to secure the safety of a duck's nest. Doris considered her children her greatest accomplishment in life. They in turn recognize the unique privilege they received by having her as a mother.
Due to the restrictions during the COVID, the family will gather for a Celebration of Life at a safer time in the near future. The date is to be announced.
Due to the restrictions during the COVID, the family will gather for a Celebration of Life at a safer time in the near future. The date is to be announced. Any memorial contributions may be directed to the 1st Presbyterian Church of Bloomfield, Women's Association projects.