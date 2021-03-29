Obituary Donald Ray Knox

Donald Ray Knox, 72, husband of Linda Valerie Murrow Knox of North Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Memorial Services will be held Monday morning, March 29, 2021 at Parks Funeral Home Chapel at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
Don was born on January 29, 1949 in Union, SC, a son of Ralph V. Knox and Kathleen Alexander Knox. He served in the Navy Reserves and was an engineer. Don liked cars, airplanes, going to airshows and he especially loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Linda Valerie Knox; one son, Christopher Knox (Michelle) of Summerville, SC; one daughter, Meredith Berry (Douglas) of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren; one brother, Ralph Michael Knox (Shelley) of Gilbert, SC; and one sister, Terri Haire of Union, SC. Don was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Kathleen Knox and his granddaughter, Madelyn Ellaree Berry.
