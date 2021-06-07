Obituary Donald Lorenzo Palmer

Donald Lorenzo Palmer, husband of Dora Miller Palmer, funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 AM from the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church 182 South Pike Rd East, Sumter, SC with Reverend Dr. Aurelia Hill, Pastor and Reverend Wallace Preston, Officiating. Interment will follow at the Willow Grove AME Church Cemetery, 8105 Sumter Landing Rd, Rembert, SC 29128.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 2pm to 6pm at Whites Mortuary Chapel, 517 North Guignard Dr. Sumter.
Family is receiving friends at 7870 Sumter Landing Rd, Horatio. Please use COVID-19 protocol.
Services entrusted to Whites Mortuary LLC Ministry in the Marketplace.