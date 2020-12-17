Obituary Donald "Don" Wayne Hudson

Donald "Don" Wayne Hudson, 77, husband of Linda Parker Hudson, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his residence.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11 o'clock at Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 W. Third South St., Summerville, SC 29483. Burial will follow at Crocketville Cemetery, 3943 Bamberg Hwy, Hampton, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org or Bethany UMC, Building Fund, 118 W. Third South St., Summerville, SC 29483.
Don was born on June 29, 1943 in Ridgeland, SC, son of the late James Elliott and Ruby Trimnal Hudson. He received his Bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina. He was a long-time member of Bethany United Methodist Church and served in many different roles at the church, including chairman of both the finance committee and building committee of the existing main sanctuary. He also served as a youth basketball coach at Bethany and was proud of his team's state championships. Don was an avid Gamecocks fan and retired from Coburg Dairy after working 35 years.
Survivors in addition to his wife Linda of 56 years are: three sons: Donald W. Hudson, II (Esta Murray) of Harrisburg, NC, Jeffrey Scott Hudson (Kimberly) of N. Myrtle Beach, SC, and Bryan Parker Hudson (Amie) of Columbia; and three grandchildren: Austin Hudson of N. Myrtle Beach, Parker Hudson of Columbia, and Kate Hudson of Columbia. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers: Bobby B. Hudson and Tanis C. Hudson.
