Obituary Danny Ray Sergent

Danny Ray Sergent, 73, of Summerville, a United States Air Force Veteran and husband of Seri Estepp Sergent, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home. Due to the mandatory social distancing, Funeral Services will be held for immediate family at Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Danny was born in Seco, Kentucky on November 19, 1946. He was the son of Carl and Pearl Looney Sergent. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Danny was actively involved in the Summerville Sertoma Football League, as both as a coach and commissioner, for many years. For 12 years, he was also a leader in the local Boy Scouts of America organization.
He is survived by his wife, Seri; his daughter, Rebecca Schiferly and her husband Robert; his son Timothy Sergent and his wife Holly; and his sister, Alma Adams. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Association, alz.org. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com.