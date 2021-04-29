Obituary Dan Charles Beauchene

Dan Charles Beauchene, 72, of Summerville, SC, died Friday, April 23, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Son of the late Kenneth and Mary Belle Beauchene, Dan was born July 26, 1948 in Muskegon, MI. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Sissue Beauchene, son Ossie Beauchene (Sarah), daughter Mary Smith (Brian), grandson Fritz Smith, granddaughter Wynne Beauchene, brother Bill Beauchene (Libby), uncle Jack Olson (Carol), a large family of cousins, nieces, nephews and godchildren and a community of close friends. He is predeceased by his son, Rob Beauchene.
Dan moved to Summerville from Miami, FL in 1957. He attended Summerville High School where he played varsity football and was an exemplary student bus driver. After graduating from high school in 1966, he attended the Baptist College. In 1970 he began his real estate career with Westvaco Development Corp. In 1975 he and his father opened one of Summerville's first residential real estate companies, DanKen Realty, where he served as broker-in-charge until selling the business in 2014. He was a member of the Trident Association of Realtors, a Director of the Trident Multiple Listing Service, a member of the National Association of Realtors where he was recognized as a "Realtor Emeritus," a member of St. Paul's Anglican Church, a founding member of Summerville Sertoma, served on the Board of Directors of the Summerville Chamber of Commerce, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, was a member of the Summerville Shag Club and a founding member of Funco.
Dan brought laughter and humor to every situation; his smiles were sincere and his hugs were embracing. He loved a good book, a good western, a good laugh and a good time. He loved cruising around Summerville in his 1965 Mustang convertible while listening to beach music, and he loved drifting down the Edisto River with friends. He had an enthusiasm for regaling his children and their friends with colorful stories about coming-of-age in Summerville. He was forever a Summerville Greenwave and a Clemson Tiger fan. He logged countless miles jogging and walking in-and-around downtown Summerville through the years. And every Friday afternoon he could be found sitting on his front porch enjoying the sunset. Dan found joy in all of life's simple pleasures.
A special thank you to family friend Terry Jenkins for his unwavering friendship.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 3pm in the churchyard of St. Paul's Anglican Church in Summerville. A celebration of life will be held on May 23, 2021 at Summerville Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The ARK of SC, PO Box 1540, Summerville, SC 29484.
