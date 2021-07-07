Obituary Dale Curtiss Froman

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Periods of rain. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Periods of rain. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.