Obituary Dale Curtiss Froman

We regretfully announce the passing of Dale Curtiss Froman, formerly of Summerville, SC who passed away surrounded by his loved ones on July 5, 2021. He graduated from The Citadel (Class of 1977) and worked at US Lumber. Curt attended Grace Life Baptist Church in McCalla. He loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren. Curt is preceded in death by his mother (Imelda) and father (Ralph). He is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughter, Stephanie (Michael Garcia); son, Chris (Brianna); sister, Rhonda (Cliff Smith); sister, Ramona (Lynn Rhode); sister, Connie Davis, Colonel, USAF, retired; grandchildren Noah Zeller, Gavin, Gianna, and Gage Garcia and Rylee Froman; and bonus grandchildren Kylee, Rylee, and Kenslee. He will be forever loved and forever remembered. Flowers accepted or donations to Curt’s favorite organization, Autism Society of Alabama, in honor of his grandson (Gavin). https://www.autism-alabama.org/give-your-way-form/. Funeral services were held July 8th in Alabama.
