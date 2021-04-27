Obituary Constance Heil Ecton

Constance Heil Ecton
of Summerville, SC passed away peacefully Friday, April 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving family in Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of 54 years of the late Richard “Dick” Phillip Ecton; deeply loved mother of Liz (Jose) Ortuzar; cherished grandmother of Joseph Andrew Ortuzar and Elizabeth Claire (Jude) Obermuller. Also survived by many other nieces, nephews, and friends. Connie was predeceased by her son Charles Gregory Ecton.
Connie grew up on a large farm in Cloverly Maryland with her 5 brothers and sisters.
She had a love of singing, and performed with “The Heil Sisters” on television, radio, and records. Connie retired from the Federal Government as an Executive Assistant. She was a devoted “Pershing's Own” military wife throughout her marriage to Dick.
A mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Our Lady’s Chapel, 520 Veirs Mill Rd, Rockville, MD on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1:00pm. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
