Obituary Clarice Beach Coker

Clarice Beach Coker, 88, of Summerville, SC, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Her endurance, beauty, and strength led her on a peaceful end-of-life journey to the Lord. Clarice was born October 24, 1932 in Ridgeville, SC to the late Catherine Norton and George Edmund Beach. She was the seventh of eleven children. In 1950 she married Floyd E Coker who was her loving devoted husband for 52 years. Clarice was a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her two children and their spouses, Bruce and Julie (Holliday) Coker, Jeanne and Bart Whiteman, grandchildren and their spouses Kyle & Katrina (Ackerman) Coker and Joseph Andrew "Drew" & Randi (Thomas) Coker and great grandchildren Luke, Brody and Graham. Clarice was preceded in death by her husband, parents and 10 siblings. The family will be holding a private graveside service in the spring, her favorite time of year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com.
