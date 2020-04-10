Obituary Charles Wallace Hall

Charles Wallace Hall, age 67, of Summerville, South Carolina, died on Monday, April 6, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 5, 1953, in Dothan, Alabama, a son of the late Theo Hall and the late Myra Nell Howell Hall. He was also a grandson of Harris and Beatrice Hall and Burchard and Gladys Howell. He was a 1972 graduate of Cottonwood High School where he excelled in football and baseball. He worked in hospital engineering management for the majority of his career before retiring in 2017. Wallace was a devoted family man. He loved fishing and Alabama football and was of the Baptist faith.
Wallace is survived by his wife, Diana Traugh Hall; his children, Charles “Chris” Hall (Tabby), Amanda Hall Holseberg (Todd), and their mother, Peggy Pitts; his brother, Rodger Hall (Cindy); his sister, Diane Granger (Garry); five grandchildren, Austin and Emily Hall, and Sara, Luke, and Lyla Holseberg; his mother-in-law Emolene Traugh; his sister-in-law Elizabeth Traugh Brown (Mike); and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina, to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services in Ladson, SC, is in charge of arrangements. The family will host a memorial service and celebration of Wallace’s life at a later date.