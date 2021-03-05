Obituary Charles Mac Lee

Charles Mac Lee (Chuck) left this earth to meet Jesus on 2/28/21 after a long battle of congestive heart failure. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan C. Lee, three children; Ernest Lee, Margie Kruger, Diana Morales, five G\grandchildren; Victor and Daniel Beltran, Breanna Kruger, Aidan and Alexis Lee, brother Ronald Lee and sister Irene Martin, extended family and many dear friends. Chuck played football at Summerville High School Class of ’67. He had numerous life adventures in the U.S. Army, Delta Air Lines and Comcast Cable. He knew he was cute but thought he was funny. He will be greatly missed.
Obituaries