Obituary: Cecelia “Ceil” Ann Bleier

Cecelia “Ceil” Ann Bleier, 76, of Ladson, South Carolina entered into enteral peace Saturday, August 29th, 2020. A celebration of life will be held for sweet Ceil at Simplicity Funeral 281 Treeland Dr, Ladson, South Carolina, 29456 on Tuesday the 8th at 3pm. Any and all company would be greatly appreciated by the family. Memorial mass will be held in Rochester, New York at a later date.
Ceil was born on March 5th, 1944 in Rochester, New York. Cecelia was a graduate of Nazareth Academy in Rochester, New York. She later retired from Eastman Kodak and continued her career as a Pharmacy Technician. She enjoyed spending many weekends up in the lovely town of Cape Vincent, New York prior to moving south with family to South Carolina. She continued her career as a pharmacy technician until her second retirement. She enjoyed participating in an adult soccer league where she competed with young adults half her age. One of her many hobbies was to knit, she loved to knit! She would donate the baby blankets she made to the local hospitals for the newborn babies. She was well known for all her many desserts including cakes and pies that she loved to share with friends at St Paul's Lutheran Church. She was a member of many clubs where she made lifelong friends. Often known for her sweet, kind soul, it was not a surprised that she touched everyone she met. Family and friends meant everything to Ceil.
Predeceased by her husband George John Bleier and her parents Roman and Magdalen Kwiatkowski. Survived by her brother John Kwiatkowski (Deb Kwiatkowski) her daughter Amy Bleier and grandchildren Brandon James King (Monet Vigilante-King) and Brianna Bleier (Javarius Nelson); niece Marne Kwiatkowski (Brian Engel); Noelle Kwiatkowski (Chris Murdoch); her beloved dog Twinkie; soon to be great grandchild River; several aunts, uncles, cousins & many many friends. To say she will be missed is an understatement.