Obituary Carolyn Seastrunk English

Carolyn Seastrunk English, widow of G.R. English, died Saturday, January 9. 2021 in Cleveland, SC. She is survived by her son, Craig English and his wife, Beth (Way) English of Cleveland SC; Daughter Leigh English of Summerville, granddaughter, Legare' Shymske and her husband, PJ of Greeenville, SC; grandsons, Drew English and Phillip Bradley of Johns Island SC; sisters, Ann Crouch (David) of Greenwood SC; Barbara Haskell of Burnsville NC. She also has three adorable great grandchildren, English, Emme and Mac of Greenville SC. She is predeceased by her husband, Grub, son, Randy English, grandson Dusty English, brother, Richard Seastrunk, and parents, T.A. and Mary Sue Seastrunk. A private memorial service will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the Bethany United Methodist Youth Ministry.
Obituaries