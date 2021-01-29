Obituary Carole Katherine Venittelli

Carole Katherine Venittelli, 81 of North Charleston, wife of the late Michael Venittelli, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Trident Medical Center.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11 o'clock at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church 6650 Dorchester Road North Charleston, SC 29418. Burial to follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485.
Carole was born on May 27, 1939 in Queens, NY, daughter of the late Herman and Helen Hotanski Muller.
Survivors include: two children: Michael Venittelli (Cynthia) of Summerville and Deborah Ann Pisan (Rachel Goorland) of Wilmington, DE; four grandchildren: Michael Venittelli III, Addison Luke Venittelli, Melissa Katherine Pisan Derrick (Joshua) and Richard Anthony Pisan (Meghan Lafferty); great grandson: Jack Michael Derrick; she was predeceased by one grandchild: Tyler Gregory Venittelli; and one sister: Arline Pomerenke.
