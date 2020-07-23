Obituary Carol Ilderton Browning

Carol Ilderton Browning, 79, of Summerville, SC, widow of the late Charles E. Browning, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
Graveside Services were held in Summerville Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21244.
Carol was born July 17, 1941 in Summerville, SC, the daughter of the late Ernest St. Clair Ilderton and Prudence Alma Carter Ilderton. She attended Summerville High School, was a Business Owner, and worked for local retailers before retiring. She was a member of Summerville Baptist Church and also attended St. John Bethel Baptist Church.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Kelley (Billy) McDaniel of Summerville, SC; her grandchildren, Jonathan Plemmons of Gallatin, TN, Sarah Peterson of Vinton, IA, and Russell Wade (Morgan) Peterson of Morristown, TN, Landen M. McDaniel of Summerville, SC; three great-grandchildren, Charles, Carter, and Lane; her sister, Barbara Mott of Summerville, SC; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a special friend for over 31 years, Alma Barbaree of Summerville, SC, and her family, Kari (James) Farkas of Harleyville, SC, John (Lauren) Barbaree of Savannah, GA, and Dustin Barbaree of Jacksonville, FL. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her brothers, Ernest Ilderton, Wilson (Patsy) Ilderton, Frank (Bobbie Jean) Ilderton; and sisters, Mary Hackers and Gail (John) Couch.
The family would like to say a special thank you to all of her family and friends that surrounded, supported, and cared for her with love throughout her illness.
