Obituary Carlene Kay Campbell

Carlene Kay Campbell, 74, of Ladson, SC went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Carlene was born on August 12, 1945 in Caldwell, Ohio, the daughter of the late Raymond Shafer and Mary Moore. She was a loving wife, mother and a devoted member of Tall Pines Baptist Church. Carlene is survived but her husband, Keith Campbell; her sister, Janet Willis; her son, Billy Cady and his wife Angel; her daughter, Sinde Bunten; her step-daughter, Cheryl Pedi and her husband Bill; her step-daughter, Lindsey Wilde and her husband Brent; her 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Tall Pines Baptist Church on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to Tall Pines Baptist Church at 645 Treeland Dr. Ladson, SC 29456. The family would like to say a special thank you to all of her family and friends that surrounded, supported and cared for her with love throughout her illness.
