Obituary Bryan Timothy Blitch

Bryan Timothy Blitch, 70, of Summerville, South Carolina, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Bryan was born on Halloween 1950 in Charleston, son of Daniel B. Blitch and Elizabeth Hyer Blitch. He began his education at Christ Our King-Stella Maris School, and then after the family moved to the American Naval base at Rota, Spain, where his father was a Department of Navy civilian, he graduated from DG Farragut High School where he was voted "Class Clown." After attending the University of Madrid, he returned to graduate from the University of South Carolina. He taught at several schools in the Lowcountry. He loved being in a boat and fishing with family and friends. Throughout his life he travelled extensively in this country, Europe and North Africa, and Central and South America including the Galápagos Islands. An aficionado of music in many forms he attended performances and festivals in many countries. Bryan made the most of his time whereever he was like "running the bulls" in Pamplona and "diving with turtles' in the waters of Galapagos. His incessant humor, his kindness, generosity, and love of family and friends was exemplified in the annual spring garden party for many decades attended by large numbers who enjoyed his cooking and live music performances by his friends. He is survived by his wife Theresa Sullivan Blitch, his son Bryan Thomas Blitch and daughter-in-law Courtney Starling Blitch, and his brothers Michael (Judy) of Mount Pleasant and Bruce (Gillian), of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and his cousin Dickie Halsey (Kay) of Charleston; and many nephews and nieces. Bryan was predeceased by his parents and his brother Barry Blitch (Carmen). He attended St John the Beloved Catholic Church in Summerville.
On a personal note, Bryan and I would like to thank our Blitch, Williams, and Sullivan families and especially Leigh Bishop and Thomas Williams for helping us during this very difficult time.
Memorials may be made in his name to a charity of your choice or the American Cancer Society.
