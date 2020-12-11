Obituary Betty Lou Floyd Mizell Legette

Betty Lou Floyd Mizell Legette, 77 of Summerville, fiancé of Donnie Ray Moon, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at her residence.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 12 o'clock to 1 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral Service will begin at 1 o'clock. Burial to follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens 3345 South Live Oak Drive Moncks Corner, SC 29461.
Flowers will be accepted.
Betty was born on September 4, 1943 in Darlington, SC daughter of the late Tom Eugene and Doris Virginia Floyd.
Survivors include: son: Donald Eugene Mizell, Sr. (Denise) of Leland; daughter: Alvett Legette Thurston of Summerville; five grandchildren: Donna Marie Mizell, Donald Eugene Mizell, Jr. "JR", Dante` Christyan Thurston and Abby Grace Mizell. She was predeceased by: son: Dwight Eddie Mizell; and previous husband: Alvin D. Legette.
