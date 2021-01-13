Obituary: Barbara Smallwood Nellis

Barbara Smallwood Nellis, 97, of Summerville, South Carolina, widow of the late Donald Oliver Nellis Sr., passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
Graveside Services will be at 11 a.m., Jan. 14 in Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St., Beaufort, South Carolina.
Barbara was born July 6, 1923, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Wortham Irwin Smallwood and Ada Bryant Smallwood. Later in life, she moved to Greensboro, North Carolina, where she attended Women's College. She received a nursing degree from Vanderbuilt University and earned her Phd in psychology from the University of Texas.
Barbara leaves behind her son, Donald Nellis Jr. of Columbia, Maryland; daughters, Nancy Nellis of Summerville, and Heather Doucette of St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada; brother, Irwin Smallwood of Greensboro, North Carolina; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 W. 1st North St., Summerville.
Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com.