Obituary Barbara Ann McCollum

Barbara Ann McCollum was received by our Lord peacefully in her home with family at her side on Sept 14, 2020 at 12:20 AM. Private graveside services will be held at Old White Church Cemetery at a later date. Barbara "Bobby" was the widow of Jack D. McCollum, the love of her life. The pair enjoyed many wonderful years together filled with laughter, travel, and the love they had for each other. She was born in Wanatchee, Washington on February 25, 1931. She was the daughter of the late William and Valerie Lockert. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Mayberry (Wayne); two sons, Michael McCollum and Dennis McCollum (Lillian), faithful dog Jackie O.; by her grandchildren, Wendy Diaz (Carlos), Amy Crosby (Joe), Abbey Sellers (Eric), D. McCollum (Jamie), and Reid McCollum (Hannah); great grandchildren; Joaquin, Caleb, Carson, Brennan, Mo, Huck, Lilly May, Aldret, Lela, Cassidy, Jackson, Matthew, and Dylan; a sister-in-law, Patsy Underwood, many other nieces and cousins, and her special "friends of the heart", Bob and Hilda Forbes. Barbara was a devoted and dedicated military wife to her Jack, a loving mother to her children, an adoring "Ma" to her grandchildren and a proud "GiGi" to her great grands. She was a wonderful homemaker and cook delighting her family with gourmet dinners on the sailboat, serving her famous potato salad with olives and for the children her special "Reid" sandwich. She was also an accomplished seamstress dressing her daughter all through school and then continuing on with her grandgirls for the holidays with their Barbies and American Girl dolls. She loved following her sons and grandsons through all their sport endeavors and received much pleasure being a Cub Scout leader. She also enjoyed reading a good book with a cold glass of lemonade.She was a devoted member of the Summerville Presbyterian Church serving in various rolls until her health declined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Summerville Presbyterian Property Team and the Nurture Ministry Team. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com.
