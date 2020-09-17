Obituary Barbara Ann McCollum

Summerville, SC (29483)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.