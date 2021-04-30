Obituary Annette “Nette” Michaela Curtis Greene

Annette “Nette” Michaela Curtis Greene, 57, wife of Michael Greene, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her residence.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, May 3, 2021 from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11 o’clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485.
Flowers will be accepted.
Nette was born on March 27, 1964 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Joseph and Betty Curtis. She loved animals and enjoyed reading.
Survivors in addition to her husband Michael are: five siblings: David Curtis of Lexington, Tamya Gonzales of N. Charleston, Joey Curtis of Greensboro, NC, Cindy Curtis of N. Charleston, and Larry Curtis of Santee; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.