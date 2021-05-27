Obituary Annette Frantangelo Hollis

Annette Frantangelo Hollis, 76, of Summerville, wife of Thomas J. Hollis, went to be with our Lord and passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at MUSC.
Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 2 o'clock at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville, SC 29483.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Go Fund Me account (Gofundme.com and select Annette Hollis) to pay for burial expenses in order to get her to her beloved hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.
Annette was born on August 11, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Joseph M. and Edith Crist Fratangelo. She was an amazing wife, the world's greatest mom, and beloved Nana. She was a woman of great faith, very strong, caring, and loving. She was vibrant and full of life; she loved life and the most important thing in her life was her family.
Annette loved our Blessed Mother and had a special connection to her. She loved music and dancing. She liked going to the beach and the mountains. Most of all she loved to talk and gab...she was a people person. Oh, how she loved Christmas and holidays! She loved to eat, wear big hats, and wear fancy shoes.
Survivors in addition to her husband Thomas of 53 years are: two daughters: Lori Hollis Johnson (Derrick) of Summerville and Michelle Hollis of Summerville; two grandchildren: Timothy Johnson and Grace Johnson; four siblings: Edith Crandall of Pittsburgh, PA, Johann Fratangelo of Pittsburgh, PA, Joseph Fratangelo of Pittsburgh, PA and Michael Fratangelo of Pittsburgh, PA; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two siblings: Dora Lee Fitzhenry and Charles Fratangelo.
