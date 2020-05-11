Obituaray Evelyn Terry Cleland

Evelyn Terry Cleland, 87, of Summerville, SC, entered into eternal rest Friday afternoon at the home of her youngest daughter, surrounded by her family.
All services are private.
Evelyn was born on March 22, 1933 in Varnville, SC, to the late James Louis Terry and Iona Youmans Terry. She was a retired Library Media Clerk from RB Stall High School, but her favorite job was spending time with her family as a wife to the love of her life, Walter Freddie Cleland, Jr., mother to her five children, grandmother to her eleven grandchildren and great grandmother to her twelve great grandchildren. She was a member of Riverbluff Church, formally known as Midland Park Baptist Church. She also loved traveling, gardening, cooking, visiting with friends and neighbors, and family functions.
Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Walter Freddie Cleland, her two brothers Edward Terry and Melvin Terry, and a granddaughter Brittany LeAnn Cleland.
She is survived by her five children, Faye Cleland Brewer (Richard) of North Charleston, Freddie Ray Cleland (Lizbeth) of North Charleston, Michael Randy Cleland (Daphne) of Pawley's Island, Christie Cleland Kemmerlin of Summerville, and Carey Ross Cleland (Gidget) of North Charleston. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren: Brandi Griffith (Gilli & Landry), Dallas Brewer, III (Dallas IV & Page), Kristian Swicord, Ronnie Cleland, Michael Cleland (Tyler), Tiffany Cleland (Mason), Amber Goins (Sydney), Olivia Farr (James), Tupper Greenhill (Joshua & Josie), Amanda Knight (Lucas & Lilly) and Kimberly Cleland.
Due to the COVID19 virus quarantine a memorial service may be held, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in her honor to Riverbluff Church, 5421 Riverbluff Parkway, North Charleston, SC 29420.
