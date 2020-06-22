Obituaray Dewitt Fairbanks

Dewitt Fairbanks, 87, of Summerville, widower of Mary Katherine Moore Fairbanks, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Summerville Community Hospice. All services are private. Mr. Fairbanks was born May 5, 1933, in Woodville, AL, son of the late Loyd Fairbanks and Donnie Lee Johnson Fairbanks. He graduated from Rison High School in 1951. He served in the US Army and retired from the Naval Weapons Station as an Engineer. He served as a Notary Public; was a member of the Helion Masonic Lodge No. 1 F&AM from 1971-2015 and enjoyed woodworking. Survivors include: one daughter and four sons: Jackie Fairbanks of Huntsville, AL, Douglas Fairbanks of Huntsville, AL, Larry Fairbanks (Debbie) of Cottageville, Duane Fairbanks of St. Augustine, FL and Charles Fairbanks (Michelle) of Ladson, ten grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.
Obituaries