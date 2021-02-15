Obituaary Linley Elizabeth Willis

Linley Elizabeth Willis, 44 of Summerville passed away February 8th 2021.
Daughter of Sandra Willis and the late Ron Willis, loving wife of Brent Harper, warm hearted sister to Kim, Jen, Jake and Zach and lifelong friend to many.
A proud Greenwave and graduate of Winthrop University. Lin enjoyed a successful career in marketing in both Charlotte and New Jersey for over 20 years.
This flip flop wearing, river floating, self-proclaimed happiest Summervillian returned to the LowCountry where she soon married and turned her house into a home.
A connoisseur of everything Little Debbie she enjoyed afternoons playing ball with Brent, board games with friends and long conversations with her mom.
Linley had a soft spot for all animals, Bee City was a favorite place of hers to spend the afternoon. Lin was no stranger at the local animal shelters where she was known to stop in from time to time to cuddle with the kittens before going home to her very spoiled cats.
KIND- a simple word, a thoughtful selfless act from the heart. Lin showed kindness like no other. Whether it was to send a Hallmark card just because or lend a shoulder to lean on, she was always there.
Linley's final act of kindness was her greatest, the gift of life.
A heartfelt thank you to Lin's organ donation team with Sharing Hope SC
Visitation will be held at Dyal Funeral Home Monday the 15th 6-8pm
303 S. Main Street Summerville
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to
Dorchester Paws
136 4 Paws Ln, Summerville SC 29483
A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com.
ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040.