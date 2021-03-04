Lathe David Al-auquaili, 25, of Summerville, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Hemingway, SC.
Lathe was born on February 14, 1996 in Columbus, OH, son of Hussain and Marina Clark Al-auquaili. He loved spending time with his kids. His beautiful blue eyes would catch anyone off guard. He was always smiling and making everybody else smile and laugh by being a jokester. He mostly played jokes on his siblings while they were asleep. Lathe was a lady's man, "Mr. Player Player". Lathe loved his music, clothes, shoes and muscle shirts. He enjoyed eating his favorite food, cereal and ice cream. Singing was something lathe loved to do along with being outside in nature and being with the fish. Shooting guns was another hobby he enjoyed doing outside. Most of all Lathe had a beautiful soul and a heart of gold. He was the most wonderful child and a wonderful human being. Lathe in Arabic means "Lion", which fit him well because he had the heart of a lion.
Survivors include: three daughters: Simaria Al-auquaili, Zia Al-auquaili, and Kamaya Williams; four siblings: Joseph Cook, Summer Al-auquaili, Kother Al-auquaili, and Ameer Al-auquaili; one nephew: Cooper Covert; grandparents: John and Gayle Brinton; grandfather: David Clark; many loved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
