Death Notices

BROWN, Carnell, 85, of Ladson died May 7. Arrangements by Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
CLELAND, Evelyn Terry, 87, of Summerville, a retired library media clerk with RB Stall High School and widow of Walter F. Cleland, died May 8. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
CRIPPS, Gary Paul, 65, of Summerville, an Air Force, Air Force Reserve and National Guard veteran, retired lieutenant with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, died May 7. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
DAMATO, Cheryl, 73, of Ladson, a cosmetologist, died May 4. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston.
DAO, Duc Quang, 60, of Summerville, an electrician and husband of Truong Thi Duyen, died May 4. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
EVANS, Daniel, 94, of Summerville, a Navy veteran, employee of the Charleston Air Force Base and widower of Corrine Campbell Evans, died May 5. Arrangements by Glover Funeral Home.
FEAGIN, Jerry Eugene, 61, of Summerville, a retired staff sergeant and combat medic with the Army, a critical care nurse with the surgical intensive care unit with Roper and husband of Dahle Knudsen Feagin, died May 5. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
GIVENS, Thomas, 70, of Summerville, husband of Fannysteen D. Givens, died May 8. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home of North Charleston.
GOSNELL, Jerry Haskell Jr., 59, of Bonneau died April 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HEALY, Martin Francis, 70, of Summerville, a retired plant manager with Bayer Corp. and husband of Lois Healy, died April 30. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
HEDRICK, Mary Elizabeth, 85, of Ridgeville, a retired cosmetologist and widow of Howard L. Hedrick, died May 8. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
HILL, Mildred Inez Collins, 85, of Ladson, widow of Ray J. Hill, died May 7. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
HUCKS, Robert Wendell, 94, of Summerville, a Navy veteran and widower of Freda Lammer Hucks, died May 6. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
KOESTER, Virginia Powers, 84, of Pinopolis, a retired music teacher and wife of Eugene Koester, died May 3. Arrangements by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home of Hampton.