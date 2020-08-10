Death Notices received Aug. 5-11
AGONEY, Joan Marie, 72, of Bonneau died July 31. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BEACH, Robert Wesley, 84, of Summerville died Aug. 3. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
BLUME, Frederick William, 74, of Bethera died Aug. 3. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BUSH, Ryan Scott, 49, of Moncks Corner died July 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
CANADY, Sadie Mae, 93, of Ladson died Aug. 7. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
CHESNUT, Phyllis McMurtry, 75, of Summerville died Aug. 4. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
CLARK, Mark Jay, 60, of St. George died Aug. 7. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
COOK, Anthony Lee, 45, of Summerville died Aug. 2. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary.
de ARMAS, Ramon Ordener, 73, of Summerville died Aug. 4. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
DRIGGERS, Hazel Myers, 86, of Summerville died Aug. 7. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
EDWARDS, Delores, 70, of Summerville died Aug. 8. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
EHLER, Paul, 89, of Harleyville died Aug. 7. Arrangements by Bryant funeral Home of Saint George.
FARMER, Betty Anderson, 93, of Summerville died Aug. 4. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
HARDING, Michael Jay, 68, of Summerville died July 29. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
HENDRIX, Linda Gjennestad, 64, of Charleston died Aug. 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
JONES, Shirley Ann, 80, of Summerville died Aug. 8. Arrangements by Dickerson Mortuary of North Charleston.
KOHLI, Mary Bayer, 89, of Summerville died Aug. 4. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
McCURDY, Donald Eugene, 73, of Ladson died Aug. 4. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
McGUIRE, Harrell, 78, of Ladson died Aug. 9. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
MILLS, Forrest David, 79, of Summerville died Aug. 4. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
MYERS, Gilbert Myrton Jr., 83, of Summerville died Aug. 4. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
PERRY, Irene Snipes, 75, of Ridgeville died Aug. 5. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary of Summerville.
ROBINSON, Travis Cantrell Leon Jr., 18, of Summerville died Aug. 2. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
ROGERS, Mary L., 81, of Goose Creek died Aug. 7. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
SCHUMANN, Autrey Sherril, 68, of Summerville died Aug. 8. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
SMITH, Mark Steven, 39, of Cross died Aug. 6. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.