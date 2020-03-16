Death Notices received March 11-16
AMMONS, Bevin, 54, of St. George died March 11. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
BARTON, Justin David, 39, of Summerville, a general contractor and husband of Kellie Brown Barton, died March 7. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
BUTLER, Dolores Costello, 82, of Summerville, wife of Doronice Butler, died March 8. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home.
CARTER, Frances, of Summerville died March 12. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home.
DAVIS, Nicholas Payton, 18, of Summerville, a construction worker, died March 9. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
GARY, Zack, 64, of Summerville died March 8. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
GILREATH, Patricia Dove, 82, of Summerville died March 10. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
GOUDE, Louise Ledford, 73, of St. George, a Polaris Missile Base retiree and wife of James Goude, died March 13. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
GROOMS, Tracey T., 56, of Adams Run, a construction worker, died March 8. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
JOHNSON, Vivian Winnie, 75, of Summerville died March 8. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home.
JUDY, Douglas Wayne, 60, of Summerville, a former race car driver with Summerville Speedway and husband of Cindy Faulling Judy, died March 12. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
McDOWELL, Kenneth, 78, of Summerville, a retired chief petty officer with the Navy, mail carrier with the Postal Service and husband of Jo Ann Bailey McDowell, died March 9. Arrangements by Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro.
MCKENDRICK, Lillie M., 88, of Summerville, widow of Harry McKendrick, died March 9. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
MELTON, Michael, 59, of Summerville, an employee of CPI and husband of Wendy Melton, died March 9. Arrangements by Tri-Country Cremation Center.
OLMEDA, Jose, 79, of Summerville, a welder and husband of Dorothy Olmeda, died March 9. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
PINCKNEY, Robert, 59, of Summerville, died March 9. Arrangements by Rivers Funeral Home.
SMALLS, Genever Manigo, 83, of Summerville died March 9. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
STEPHENS, Mary C., 79, of Dorchester, a former librarian with Dorchester County Schools and widow of Larry R. Stephens, died March 11. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.
THURSTON, Kevin A., 55, of Summerville, a retired Navy veteran, Postal Services employee and husband of Aisha J. Thurston, died March 13. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary.
TORRES, Maryann, 78, of Ladson died March 9. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
VAUGHN, Barbara M., 83, of Summerville died March 8. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
WHITE, Teoshi, 36, of Summerville died March 3. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.