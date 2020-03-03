Death Notices

BAZZLE, William H. III, 56, of Summerville, a Marine Corps veteran, retired crane operator and husband of Kama Marie Bazzle, died Feb. 10. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
BENNETT-REESE, Cerretha Mae, 61, of Summerville died Sunday. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.
BOSTON, Robert Warner, 86, of Summerville, a former chaplain with the Presbyterian Village of Summerville and husband of Rose Erwin Boston, died Feb. 28.
CAMPBELL, Elvira Cecilia, 58, of Dorchester died Feb. 26. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
CIMMINO, Phyllis Cassera, 91, of Summerville, wife of Anthony N. Cimmino, died Sunday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston.
CRUTCHFIELD, Marion Townsend Bailey, 87, of Summerville, a teacher with Garrett High School and wife of Douglas M. Crutchfield, died Feb. 25. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
EATON, Eugenia Mary, 61, of St. George died Feb. 26. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
ERVIN, Anthony Gerard, 47, of Summerville, husband of Lucrecia L. Ervin, died Saturday. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
GROOMS, Robert Allen, 76, of Knightsville, a painter with Bob’s Painting and husband of Shirley Ann Craven Grooms, died Sunday. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home of Summerville.
HUCKS, Claudia Caroline, 85, of Summerville, husband of Clarence B. Hucks, died Feb. 27. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
JOHNSON, John Lee, 74, of Summerville, owner of a dental laboratory and husband of Wilma Garrett Johnson, died Sunday. Arrangements by Stuhr’s West Ashley Chapel of Charleston.
JONES, Robert James Jr., 65, of Ridgeville, husband of Jill Jones, died Feb. 24. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
KNIGHT, William Littleton, 76, of Summerville, husband of Linda Lee Knight, died Sunday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
MARTINO, Annie Stokes, 74, of St. George died Feb. 23. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home.
MAY, Robert Edward, 97, of Summerville, an Army Air Corps veteran, retired president and director of marketing with Library Bureau-Sperry Univac, first married to the late Betty Jane Bridges and husband of Yvonne G. Bamert May, died Feb. 27. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
MIZZELL, Timothy Madison, 84, of Harleyville, an Army veteran and retired teacher and guidance counselor, died Feb. 25. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home of St. George.
POWELL, William Jr., 88, of Summerville, an Air Force veteran, died Friday. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
REIN, William Burton, 51, of Summerville, a former truck driver, died Thursday. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center.
THURSTON, Marie Eleanor, 88, of Ridgeville died Feb. 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.