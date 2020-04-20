Death Notices received April 15-21.
ANDERSON, Orlinda Lee, 68, of Ladson died April 14. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
ARD, Nancy Munnerlyn, 81, of Ladson, a homemaker, owner and operator of B & N Mobile Home Park and widow of Oscar Ard, died April 15. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
CARLO, Linda Anne, 72, of Summerville, wife of Frank Carlo, died April 13. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
CLARK, Pamela Yvette, 58, of North Charleston died April 13. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary.
GOFF, Mattie B., 81, of Ridgeville, widow of Levi Goff, died April 18. Arrangements by The Serenity Mortuary of Summerville.
GOODWIN, Lela Bell Sparkman, 82, of Ladson, widow of Elijah Goodwin, died April 8. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston.
GREEN, Mattie S., 94, of Ridgeville died April 14. Arrangements by Albert A. Glover Funeral Home of Summerville.
HAWKINS, LeRoy Johnson, 77, of Summerville, a retired Air Force technical sergeant and husband of Sandra Joy Hawkins, died April 14. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center.
HESTER, William Charles, 86, of Summerville, a roll shop worker with Bethlehem Steel and widower of Dolly C. Moore, died April 11. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
HUNTER, Roberta Fulton, 89, of Summerville, wife of William J. Hunter, died April 14. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
LaDUE, Jeremy Christopher, 29, of Summerville, a Navy veteran and deputy sheriff, died April 13. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith’s Goose Creek Chapel.
MEANS, John A., 101, of Summerville, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, mechanical engineer with Avcco, machine operator with Bosch, salesman with Hawthorne Aviation and husband of Wilma Ashworth Means, died April 13. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
MENDRZYCKI, Joanna Bernaciak, 82, of Summerville, wife of Joseph Mendrzycki, died April 15. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
MURDAUGH, Betty, 77, of Summerville, former manager with Dukes Barbecue and widow of Harold J. Murdaugh, died April 13. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
SHERIDAN, James Hunter, 88, of Summerville, a Marine Corps veteran, Customs Services retiree and husband of Carlton Winstead Sheridan, died April 13. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
TAYLOR, James Glenn, 61, of Summerville, a retired interior designer and husband of Scott Harrison, died April 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services.
TUCKER, Julian Ripon, 81, of Summerville died April 12. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
WILSON, Richard A., 72, of Summerville, a retired senior chief petty officer with the Navy, former long haul driver and husband of Murlah Anne Wilson, died April 13. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.