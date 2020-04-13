Death Notices received April 8-13.
BALLEN, Lachone, 60, of North Charleston, a beautician, died April 8. Arrangements by Murray’s Mortuary of North Charleston.
BLANFORD, Kelly Wayne, 55, of Summerville died April 9. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
BOSTICK, Eugenia Boland, 78, of Ridgeville, a bookkeeper with Bostick Construction Co. and former owner and operator of Bostik Trucking Co., died April 9. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home of Moncks Corner.
CHIOLA, Deborah Winningham, 66, of Summerville, widow of Michael Chiola, died April 2. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
FREENEY-JENKINS, Geraldine, 69, of Moncks Corner, wife of Hardrick Jenkins, died April 10. Arrangements by Gethers Funeral Home.
HANCOCK, R. Benoit, 75, of Moncks Corner, a retired electrical engineer with Santee Cooper and former owner and operator of Madd Dogg Gym, died April 7. Arrangements by Dial-Murray Funeral Home.
HARPER, Isiah, of Summerville, a reverend, died April 10. Arrangements by Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
HUTCHINSON, Timothy William, 30, of Summerville, a charter boat captain and husband of Ashley Lynn Deschamps, died April 4. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
JONES, Alan George, 84, of Ridgeville, a former royal electrical mechanical engineer with the British Army Corps, died April 9. Arrangements by Stuhr’s West Ashley Chapel of Charleston.
LeBLEU, David Carroll, 77, of Summerville, a retired Air Force master sergeant, insurance agent with Woodmen of the World and husband of Shirley Ann LeBleu, died April 5. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center.
SMITH, Carlton E., 88, of Summerville, a Navy veteran, Air Force veteran and electrician and shop planner with the Charleston Naval Shipyard, died April 4. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
WHITTEN, Gary, 70, of Ladson died April 3. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
WILLIAMS, Garrett Bryant, 61, of Summerville, a corrections officer, died April 11. Arrangements by The Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
WOOLFREY, Ruth P., 98, of Summerville, a former assistant to the chief of dental prosthetics with the Women’s Army Corps and widow of Frederick W. Woolfrey, died April 6. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.