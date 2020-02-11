Death Notices

BIDEMA, Carolyn Jeanette Ledwell, 82, of Summerville, widow of William T. Bidema, died Feb. 2. Arrangements by Stuhr’s Northwoods Chapel of North Charleston.
BOSTER, Norman, 93, of Summerville died Feb. 4. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
BURRIS, Robert Lee, 78, of Summerville, a Navy retiree, retired housing manager with the Charleston Naval Weapons Station and husband of Frances Janith Burris, died Feb. 5. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
CAMPBELL, Robert A., 80, of Summerville, an Army veteran, retired district manager with Metropolitan Life, sales representative with State Farm and AIG and husband of Connie Campbell, died Feb. 3. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Ladson Chapel.
CARLSON, Ruth Ann, 73, of Summerville, wife of Richard Carlson, died Jan. 31. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
COLLINS, Donald Manning, 77, of Summerville, a Navy chief petty officer and husband of Ellen Mae Ball Collins, died Feb. 6. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
COOK, Roy Henry, 76, of Dorchester, a retired meat cutter with Publix Supermarkets and husband of Sandra J. Jones, died Feb. 6. Arrangements by Brice Herndon’s Walterboro Chapel.
DAVIS, Charles Ray, 73, of Summerville, a Navy veteran and construction industry retiree, died Feb. 9. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
GILLIARD, Rhonda, 63, of Summerville died Feb. 6. Arrangements by Palmetto Mortuary of Charleston.
HAMMOND, Rhonda G., 60, of Summerville, a pharmacist, died Feb. 7. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society of Charleston.
LEE, Grover Howard, 86, of Summerville died Feb. 5. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ North Charleston Chapel.
MACK, Louis Charles, of Ridgeville died Feb. 1. Arrangements by Aiken-Capers Funeral Home of Summerville.
MULLINS, Henry Wayne, 83, of Summerville died Feb. 8. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
MURRAY, Kenneth, 64, of Dorchester, a U.S. Postal Service retiree, died Feb. 4. Arrangements by Avinger Funeral Home of Holly Hill.
NICOL, Kathleen Marie, 83, of Summerville, a former registered nurse, died Feb. 1. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home.
PALASSIS, Anna McCloskey, 75, of Summerville, wife of Ernest Palassis, died Feb. 8. Arrangements by Stuhr’s West Ashley Chapel of Charleston.
PAUGH, Doris Neal, 75, of Summerville, widow of Edward Paugh, died Feb. 6. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston.
PERRY, Christopher Lane, 52, of Ladson, a heating and air mechanic and husband of Pammie Gilbert Perry, died Jan. 31. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center of Summerville.
PERRY, Nancy Lee, 85, of Summerville has died. Arrangements by Low Country Mortuary of North Charleston.
PIPER, Karen Lynette, 64, of Summerville died Feb. 3. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral Home.
ROBINSON, Hardy A. III, 65, of Summerville, an Air Force veteran and husband of Robbin A. Robinson, died Jan. 14. Arrangements by Tri-County Cremation Center.
RODRIGUEZ, Angel Manuel, 75, of Summerville, a mechanic and husband of Antonio Muniz, died Feb. 6. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home.
SWANGER, Linda Lee, 70, of Summerville died Feb. 9. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services’ Summerville Chapel.
THOMAS, Marjorie Ellen Murray, 95, of St. George, a retired South Carolina public school system worker and widow of George W. Thomas, died Feb. 4. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
TOWNSEND, Elsie, 75, of Ladson, a U.S. Postal Service retiree, died Feb. 5. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville.
WILLIAMS, Lani Mae Golden, 80, of St. George, a retired teacher, manager and director with Headstart and wife of Paul A. Williams, died Feb. 9. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
WRIGHT, Loner, 82, of Summerville died Feb. 1. Arrangements by Eutawville Community Funeral Home.